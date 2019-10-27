BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Oct. 18: Sam Zimmerman and Nellie Kirby, Mark Semanco and Pat Ray, AJ Stovitz and James Thompson.
SURVIVORS: Friday Oct. 25: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Eileen Waters, 3 Gayle Cox, TGIF Karen Karr.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Oct. 16: Flight A, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, John Cochran and Bob Hardin, Pat Ray and Sam Zimmerman. Flight B, Pat Ray and Sam Zimmerman, Selby Litton and Tom Jones. Oct. 21: Flight A, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Bennie Shields and Joline Osborn, Selby Litton and Bob Hardin, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco. Flight B, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco. Flight C, Sam Zimmerman and Subir Sarkar.
FOURTH TUESDAY DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Oct. 24: Nancy Sullivan and Pat Ray, Peggy Esslinger and Sam Zimmerman, A J Stovitz and Nellie Kirby.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Oct. 21: Brenda Phelps, Mary Nell Gould, Judy Ferguson.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Oct. 22: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Mary Nell Gould, 3 Virginia Ramsey.
RIVERSIDE: Oct. 23: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Gayle Cox.