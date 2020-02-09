SURVIVORS: Jan. 31: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Jessie McClain, 3 Eileen Waters, TGIF Jessie McClain.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Feb. 3: Flight A: AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Jean Ripley and Jean Hamilton; Flight B: AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett; Flight C: Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Jean Ripley and Jean Hamilton. Feb. 5: Flight A: Jeannie Jones and Patricia Crews, Bill Schaefer and Bennie Shields, David Hutton and Bob Hardin, Selby Litton and John Cochrane; Flight B: Jeannie Jones and Patricia Crews, Selby Litton and John Cochrane.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Feb. 3: Christine Lewis, Judy Ferguson, Brenda Phelps.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Feb. 4: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Kitty Mctyre, 3 Janice Aldridge.

RIVERSIDE: Feb. 5: 1 Gerri Randolph, 2 Jessie McClain, 3 Becky Collins.

