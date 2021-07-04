BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB:
SURVIVORS: June 25: 1 Eileen Waters, 2 Juanita Duncan, 3 Karen Karr.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: June 28: Selby Litton and Bill Schaefer, Alicia Adams and Mary Emmons, Joline Osborn and Judy Barnes, Bennie Shields and John Cochrane. June 30: Flight A: John Cochrane and Selby Litton, Joline Osborn and Bob Hardin, Elaine Whitt and Bill Schaefer, Judy Barnes and Pixie Dillard. Flight B: Vicki Hall and Jayshree Shah, Sam Zimmerman and Tom (Fuzzy) Harrold. Flight C: Vicki Hall and Jayshree Shah.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: June 28: 1 Sara Wilson, 2 tie Christine Lewis and Judy Ferguson, 3 Joyce Beckner.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: June 22: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Charlotte Allman, 3 Juanita Duncan. June 29: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Charlotte Allman, 3 Janice Aldridge.
RIVERSIDE: June 23: 1 Karen Karr, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Jessie McClain. June 30: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Gayle Cox, 3 Gerri Randolph.