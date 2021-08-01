The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SURVIVORS: July 23: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Christine Lewis, 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Charlotte Allman.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 26: Flight A, Joline Osborn and Judy Barnes, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar, David Hutton and Bob Hardin, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard. Flight B, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Jeannie Jones and Nancy Sullivan. Flight C, Jeannie Jones and Nancy Sullivan. July 28: Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bob Hardin, Bennie Shields and Bill Schaefer, Celeste Fraley and John Cochrane, Patricia Crews and Selby Litton. Flight B, Alicia Adams and Jayshree Shaw, Pixie Dillard and Elaine Whitt.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB:

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 28: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Charlotte Allman.

RIVERSIDE: July 28: 1 Dottie Plybon, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Janice Aldridge.

