SURVIVORS: Oct. 4: 1 Virginia Ramsey; 2 Janice Aldridge; 3 Eileen Waters; TGIF Gayle Cox.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Sept. 25: Flight A: Celeste Fraley and John Cochran; Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar; Selby Litton and Tom Jones; AJ Stovitz and Marita Hirt; William Schaefer and Bennie Shields. Flight B: Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar; Selby Litton and Tom Jones; AJ Stovitz and Marita Hirt. Flight C: Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. Sept. 30: Flight A: Joline Osborn and Elaine Whitt; Selby Litton and Bob Hardin; Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes; John Cochran and William Schaefer; Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones. Flight B: Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones; Alicia Adams and Mary Emmons; Georgette Connelly and Marita Hirt. Flight C: Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones; Alicia Adams and Mary Emmons.

FOURTH TUESDAY DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB:

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Sept. 30: Joyce Beckner, Karen Karr, Brenda Phelps.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Sept. 24: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Kitty Mc Tyre, 3 Mary Nell Gould. Oct. 1: 1 Charlotte Allman, 2 Peggy Roberson, 3 Gayle Cox.

RIVERSIDE: Oct. 2: 1 Karen Karr; 2 Gayle Cox; 3 Eileen Waters.

WYN WIN: Sept. 27: 1st place — Penny Thacker; 2nd place — Pam Brown; 3rd place — Karen Musser.

