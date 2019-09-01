SURVIVORS: Aug. 23: 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Juanita Duncan.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Aug. 21: North/South, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. East/West, Flight A, John Cochrane and Judy Banes, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, AJ Stovitx and Nancy Sullivan. Flight B, AJ Stovitz and Nancy Sullivan, Mary Emmons and Barbara Price, Pat Crews and Barbara Silverstein. Aug. 26: Flight A, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Joline Osborn and John Cochrane, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones. Flight B, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Aug. 27: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Peggy Roberson.
RIVERSIDE: Aug. 28: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Virginia Ramsey.
WYN WIN: Aug. 23: 1st place - Marjie Upchurch; 2nd place - Pam Brown; 3rd place - Vicki Hall.
To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.