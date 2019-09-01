SURVIVORS: Aug. 23: 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Juanita Duncan.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Aug. 21: North/South, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. East/West, Flight A, John Cochrane and Judy Banes, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, AJ Stovitx and Nancy Sullivan. Flight B, AJ Stovitz and Nancy Sullivan, Mary Emmons and Barbara Price, Pat Crews and Barbara Silverstein. Aug. 26: Flight A, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Joline Osborn and John Cochrane, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones. Flight B, Sam Zimmerman and Steve Barnett, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Aug. 27: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Peggy Roberson.

RIVERSIDE: Aug. 28: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Virginia Ramsey.

WYN WIN: Aug. 23: 1st place - Marjie Upchurch; 2nd place - Pam Brown; 3rd place - Vicki Hall.

To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.