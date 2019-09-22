SURVIVORS: Sept. 13: 1 Jessie McClain; 2 Gayle Cox; 3 Eileen Waters; TGIF Eileen Waters.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Sept. 11: Flight A, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, Bob Hardin and Bennie Shields. Flight B, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Selby Litton and Tom Jones. Flight C, Vicki Hall and Nancy Sullivan. Sept. 16: Club Championship, North/South. Flight A, Bob Hardin and William Schaefer, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Judy Barnes and Celeste Fraley. Flight B, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and Georgette Connelly. East/West, Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Selby Litton and John Cochrane. Flight B, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Sept. 16: Joyce Rose, Charlotte Allman, Sara Wilson.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Sept. 17: 1. Kitty McTyre; 2. Flora Russell; 3. Eileen Waters.
RIVERSIDE: Sept. 18: 1. Dru Moehling; 2. Eileen Waters; 3. Kitty McTyre.