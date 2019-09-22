SURVIVORS: Sept. 13: 1 Jessie McClain; 2 Gayle Cox; 3 Eileen Waters; TGIF Eileen Waters.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Sept. 11: Flight A, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, Bob Hardin and Bennie Shields. Flight B, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Selby Litton and Tom Jones. Flight C, Vicki Hall and Nancy Sullivan. Sept. 16: Club Championship, North/South. Flight A, Bob Hardin and William Schaefer, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Judy Barnes and Celeste Fraley. Flight B, Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and Georgette Connelly. East/West, Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Gordon Gussler and Dixie Gussler, Selby Litton and John Cochrane. Flight B, Patsy McComas and Jeannie Jones.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Sept. 16: Joyce Rose, Charlotte Allman, Sara Wilson.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Sept. 17: 1. Kitty McTyre; 2. Flora Russell; 3. Eileen Waters.

RIVERSIDE: Sept. 18: 1. Dru Moehling; 2. Eileen Waters; 3. Kitty McTyre.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.