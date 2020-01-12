BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Jan. 3: AJ Stovitz and Pat Crews, Mark Semanco and Peggy Esslinger, Nellie Kirby and Pat Ray.

SURVIVORS: Jan. 3: 1 Eileen Waters, 2 Gayle Cox, 3 Janice Aldridge, TGIF Gayle Cox.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Jan. 6: Flight A: John Cochrane and Joline Osborn, Pat Ray and Vicki Hall, Selby Litton and Bob Hardin, Celeste Fraley and Pat Crews; Flight B: Pat Ray and Vicki Hall, Celeste Fraley and Pat Crews, Steve Barnett and Sam Zimmerman; Flight C: Pat Ray and Vicki Hall, Steve Barnett and Sam Zimmerman. Jan. 8: Flight A: Bennie Shields and Bob Hardin, Joline Osborn and John Cochrane, Georgette Connelly and Julia LeRoy; Flight B: Georgette Connelly and Julia LeRoy, Pat Crews and Patsy McComas.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Jan. 6: Brenda Phelps, Christine Lewis, Karen Karr.

NEIGHBORHOOD BRIDGE CLUB: Jan. 6: 1 Jamie Henry, 2 Carol Lockwood, TP Jamie Henry.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Jan. 7: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Mary Nell Gould, 3 Peggy Roberson.

RIVERSIDE: Jan. 8: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Gayle Cox.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.