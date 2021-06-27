HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: June 21: Flight A: Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields; John Cochrane and Subir Sarkar; Selby Litton and Bob Hardin; Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard; A.J. Stovitz and Mark Semanco. Flight B: Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard; A.J. Stovitz and Mark Semanco; Jean Ripley and Marita Hirt. Flight C: Jean Ripley and Marita Hirt. June 23: Flight A: Celeste Fraley and John Cochrane; Elaine Whitt and Selby Litton; Jeannie Jones and Pixie Dillard; Joline Osborn and Bob Hardin. Flight B: Elaine Whitt and Selby Litton; Jeannie Jones and Pixie Dillard. Flight C: Tom (Fuzzy) Harrold and Sam Zimmerman.
Bridge winners
