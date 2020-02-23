SURVIVORS: Feb. 14: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Charlotte Allman, TGIF Karen Karr.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Feb. 17: Flight A: John Cochrane and Bob Hardin, Selby Litton and Bill Schaefer, Patricia Crews and Barbara Silverstein, AJ Stovitz and Vicki Hall; Flight B: Patricia Crews and Barbara Silverstein, AJ Stovitz and Vicki Hall; Flight C: Steve Barnett and Sam Zimmerman. Feb. 19: Flight A: Judy Barnes and AJ Stovitz, Barbara Silverstein and Patricia Crews, Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin, Bill Schaefer and Selby Litton; Flight B: Barbara Silverstein and Patricia Crews, Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin; Flight C: Jayshree Shaw and Nancy Sullivan.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Feb. 18: 1 Kitty McTyre, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Peggy Roberson.

RIVERSIDE: Feb. 19: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Juanita Duncan, 3 Peggy Roberson.

