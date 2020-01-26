BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Jan. 17: AJ Stovitz and Pat Crews, Nancy Sullivan and Peggy Esslinger, Pat Stinson and Pat Ray.
SURVIVORS: Jan. 17: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Eileen Waters, TGIF Virginia Ramsey.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Jan. 20: Flight A: Alicia Adams and Mary Elizabeth Emmons; John Cochrane and Selby Litton; Flight B: Alicia Adams and Mary Elizabeth Emmons. Jan. 22: Flight A: Joline Osborn and Bob Hardin, Georgette Connelly and Julia LeRoy, AJ Stovitz and Nancy Sullivan; Flight B: Georgette Connelly and Julia LeRoy, AJ Stovitz and Nancy Sullivan.
FOURTH TUESDAY DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Jan. 23: Mark Semanco and Pat Stinson, A J Stovitz and Georgette Connelly, Peggy Esslinger and Pat Ray.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: Jan. 21: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Juanita Duncan.
RIVERSIDE: Jan. 22: 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Gerri Randolph.