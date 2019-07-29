HUNTINGTON — Competition teams from Bridget's Dance Academy (BDA) won six national titles at the On Pointe National Dance Competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The competition took place July 10-13.
BDA's routine, "Overboard," won the highest scoring routine in the advanced division and the Ultimate Victory title holder, according to a news release from the studio. BDA had seven routines advance to the finals, with six of those winning National Champions in their division and one being awarded second place.
Bridget Watters Rowsey, studio owner, and Haven Campbell Cottle both won choreography awards. The Ultimate Victory title included four top scoring dances, all from BDA.
"The week was very rewarding as these ladies danced their hearts out and left it all on the stage," Rowsey said in the release, "and I could not be more proud of their hard work and spirit of one team. They are so talented, have amazing technique and maintain a sense of fun and teamwork."
More than 40 local dancers and their families traveled to the competition.
Registration for BDA's next season takes place Aug. 2-3 and is open to the public for dancers ranging in ages from 2 to adults. Recreational and competitive team classes are offered.
For more information, contact Rowsey at 304-412-2829 or watters4@marshall.edu.