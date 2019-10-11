1013-pharmacy

Morgan Bridwell, left, and Emily Davis won the 2019 clinical skills competition sponsored by the Marshall University Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

 Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — Fourth-year Marshall University School of Pharmacy students Morgan Bridwell and Emily Davis won the 2019 clinical skills competition sponsored by the Marshall University Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Bridwell, of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Davis, Ironton, Ohio, competed with their Marshall pharmacy classmates in interactive, team-based analysis of clinical scenarios for hospital pharmacists.

“We are honored to represent Marshall at the national competition later this year,” Bridwell said.

In December, Bridwell and Davis will compete against other pharmacy schools and attend a meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Thousands of professional pharmacists attend the ASHP meetings,” said Davis. “This is such a great learning and networking opportunity for us.”

