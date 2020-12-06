IRONTON — The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is sponsoring a story walk in partnership with local businesses.
The story walk will begin at the Ironton Library at 321 S. 4th St., make stops at local businesses, and end with participants back at the library to finish reading the book.
A story walk aims to support literacy and healthy lifestyles by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 15 reading stations. Pages from a children’s book are placed in the windows of participating locations.
This is a free activity. Families can participate at their leisure.
The Briggs story walk features the book “Tough Cookie: A Christmas Story,” written and illustrated by Edward Hemingway. Described as “a fun story about a not-so-tasty cookie,” it is published by Henry Holt and Company.
More information can be found online at www.facebook.com/BriggsyKids, www.facebook.com/BriggsLibrary or by following the library system on Instagram.