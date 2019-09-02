PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A free "Bringing the Farm to You" event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio.
Demonstrations include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, beans and cornbread, tractors and other farm equipment, kids games and more.
Presentations include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.