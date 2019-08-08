It will be a big evening of music at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Saturday night. Country music great Willie Nelson comes back to town with a lineup that will also include the renowned bluegrass and country singer Alison Krauss and a fresh band on the scene called Ida Mae.
Both Nelson and Krauss are well known to local Tri-State music fans, but Ida Mae is new to the landscape. Made up of the British husband-and-wife duo of Chris Turpin on guitar and vocals and Stephanie Jean on vocals, the talented couple fell in love with the roots music, blues and old school country sounds found in the U.S. years ago. Fluctuating between singing original country and blues-themed music now, Ida Mae made the move to Nashville from central London last year and released their debut album Chasing Lights last month.
Hailed by Rolling Stone Country, Billboard, The Boot and more, the Chasing Lights album has projected Ida Mae onto the American music scene in a big way. After opening up for the rock bands Greta Van Fleet and Blackberry Smoke earlier in 2019, the duo begins a four-city run of shows with Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss beginning here in Huntington this Saturday.
On Aug. 10, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and Ida Mae perform at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices are $30 and higher. More information can be found at bigsandyarena.com and 304-696-5990, ext. 3503.
"I don't know why us British suburban kids get into the blues like we do, because it's weird," said Chris Turpin. "With The Beatles, The Rolling Stones with Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart and others, I don't know why blues music resonates with us, but it does. For me, it was listening to a lot of bands coming out of Detroit like the Von Bondies and Jack White. Then, I was reading an interview in a magazine and somebody mentioned (1930s blues musicians) Robert Johnson and Blind Willie McTell."
Once Turpin began to listen to those legendary blues musicians of a century ago, it all began to make sense.
"I went to my local record shop and bought some CDs, including every song that Robert Johnson ever recorded for 5 pounds (about 6 American dollars)," Turpin said. "It just blew my mind. I couldn't believe that much energy and power could come out of one man and a guitar. That is what got me totally hooked. I then realized that everything I had been listening to before that, like Led Zeppelin, Peter Green's version of Fleetwood Mac and more all came from there. I connected the dots and went back to the source. I hadn't heard anything like Robert Johnson, who was sort of this one-man band, a real gunslinger traveling on his own. I thought he was the coolest thing, being he had this crazy-cowboy, vigilante-man sort of vibe, which was pretty exotic in that age. Robert could write a hell of a song and his lyrics were incredible."
With their good looks and groove, however, there were attempts by record company executives to change Ida Mae into a more commercial-sounding group. But, to their credit, Turpin and Jean stayed true to their musical vision.
"Oh yeah, we jumped through the hurdles," said Turpin, laughing. "We talked to a couple of major record labels and it is kind of a subtle thing that slowly happens. They sign you because they love what you sound like and how you write songs, and then they start to spend some money and you go into the studio and they get nervous about making their money back. They will say, 'This music might not make it onto the radio, so maybe this isn't right. Maybe you should do something more like this, keep writing songs but lean more in this direction.'"
With many artists being dropped from record labels for the same reason, it can be hard to stick to your musical guns as the pressure to change and conform is great.
"It is kind of strange because they soon believe that their way of making music is better than the music that made them sign you in the first place," Turpin said. "So, we had to fight pretty hard to get this new album, 'Chasing Lights,' the way we wanted it to be done. We put songs on the album that meant a lot to us and to other people. But, we did it, and now we are working with the Thirty Tigers Company, which is a great place to be with fantastic people and a great lineup of fellow artists. They really care about the music."
With their new album out and doing well, Ida Mae is thrilled to be on this run of shows with Nelson and Krauss.
"This is just unbelievable," Turpin said. "A year ago, when we moved to Nashville, we would have been lucky just to afford a ticket to go to that show. So, this is dream come true for us. Since we moved here, we have worked non-stop. Me and Steph have been in a four-door sedan and we have covered 36 states already and we have driven about 35,000 miles. Now, to be on a bill with Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson, it is just a dream come true. We can't believe it is happening, to be honest. We were told that it wasn't going to happen. Then, we literally got the call just last week saying, 'Hey, you got four shows with Willie and Alison.' We were in Scotland at the time opening for a great American songwriter in Scott Ritter, so we kind of lost it and got excited about it."