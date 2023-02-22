HUNTINGTON -- British electric blues musician Jack Broadbent will hop across the pond to open for the Tedeschi Trucks Band on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The Marshall Artists Series concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. More information on tickets for this special performance can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
Hailing from the eastern coast of England, Broadbent grew up in a house that included his bass-playing father, who performed in a band that opened for notable musicians such as Rory Gallagher and others back in the day. With guitars found all over the house when he was growing up, the young Broadbent set about learning how to play blues music.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald-Dispatch, done while he was visiting his parent’s house near York, UK, Broadbent spoke about his evolution from a street performer to doing shows with great musicians such as Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, Little Feat and more.
“Everybody asks me if my dad taught me how to play the guitar and in a sense, he did -- in that I’d ask him for a chord and he’d show me an E shape or an A shape and then I’d go away and try and write some songs with it,” said Broadbent. “Songwriting was what I was interested in doing at that point. I wasn’t playing lead guitar or anything then. So, when I wrote a couple of songs, I’d go back and say, ‘I’ve done with those now. I need some more chords.’ So, it was really the songwriting that provoked my guitar playing, and it wasn’t until years later when I learned how to play leads. I didn’t even touch the slide guitar side of it until I was in my mid-20s.”
Broadbent is now known for his slide guitar abilities, which he plays on his six-string while sitting down in a chair, with his guitar facing up and resting on his lap. Whether he is using an official guitar slide or a whisky flask, he is able to get a lot of sound out of his guitar while playing the instrument in an unusual way.
“I started to get more of a feeling for playing roots music and the blues and one day I was in a guitar shop and a friend of my dad worked there and he noticed that I was playing the guitar in open tunings and drop tunings,” said Broadbent. “He said, ‘Aw, man, you should be playing with a slide. You already know how those open tunings work.’ I think that is when I laid the guitar down and asked him about what frets were good to play the slide on, laying the guitar down on its back so we could both look at it. I started playing it like that, but then I picked the guitar up so I could play it the normal way with the slide on my finger, but I couldn’t see the frets as good from that angle. So then, there was this moment when he said, ‘Well, you play great with the guitar on its back. You should just carry on doing it like that.’ It happened that quick, really.”
Soon, Broadbent was busking on the streets of England and throughout Europe, honing his craft and working on his people skills. Now, he is opening up for top acts like the Tedeschi Trucks Band and more, proving that hard work and leaps of faith can work, sometimes.
Still, Broadbent remembers those early days of playing on the street with a smile.
“Busking helped me to relax and be able to talk to people,” said Broadbent. “When you are playing on your own time like that while busking on the street, you can stop whenever you like and just talk to people and do whatever you want. It definitely made my ideas of live performance be a lot more interactive and relaxed. I could talk to the audience better and I never played the same songs exactly the same way. I enjoyed not having have to stick to a certain structure. It gives you the feeling that you’re allowed to go off the tracks a little bit.”
For Broadbent, traveling and playing on the sidewalks of Europe helped him to “put my 10,000 hours in,” as he says, when it came to enhancing his guitar talents.
When traveling from the UK to France and the rest of Europe to do a busking run when in his 20s, Broadbent would choose to cross the English Channel by boat instead of by driving through the 31-mile "Chunnel" that runs between the two countries under the ocean.
“I’d play in London and Paris and Amsterdam and Berlin and all over, and I’d just chuck my guitar into the back of my car and hit the road,” said Broadbent. “I would usually take the ferry instead of the Chunnel because I quite like seeing the Cliffs of Dover disappear behind me and see France up ahead in the distance. There is something very romantic about setting sail and standing on the deck with a pint of beer. I did really well in Amsterdam and Berlin and places like that, as people love live music over there. But, I’ve been playing in the U.S. since about 2016 and I’ve been around the States a few times now as well. I think there are only two states left that I haven’t been to yet, which is more than a lot of people can say.”
For more information on Broadbent’s latest album called Ride, go to jackbroadbent.co.uk.