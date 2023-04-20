ASHLAND — Since her career started when she was just a child in the 1950s, Bernadette Peters has continued to find role after role in the television world, on the big screen in the movies, and on the live stages of Broadway for the last six decades.
Along the way, Peters’ performances have been rewarded with three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, three Emmy Award nominations, four Grammy Award nominations and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star of her own.
On Friday, April 21, Peters and her live trio will light up the stage of Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $50 to $120. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Peters is considered a “quadruple threat” in the show business world, being not only a talented singer, actor and dancer, but also capable of great comedy, as well.
Always moving from one project to the next, Peters is set to appear in a new TV show with Patricia Arquette called “High Desert,” which premiers on Apple TV in May, and she will also appear in a special TV show called “Carol Burnett — 90 years of Laughter and Love,” which will be broadcast on the NBC network on Wednesday night, April 26, at 8 p.m. Back when Burnett hosted her hit TV series in the late 1960s and 1970s, Peters appeared on the show 11 times.
While on Broadway, Peters won a Tony Award for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Song and Dance” and won another Tony Award for “Annie Get Your Gun.” She is also known for being one of the great interpreters of the music of the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, including an acclaimed performance in Sondheim’s play “Into The Woods.”
As for Peters’ movie career, she made memorable appearances in the films “Silent Movie,” written and directed by Mel Brooks, and in two Steve Martin movies including “The Jerk” and “Pennies From Heaven.”
After growing up in New York City and reaching the heights of success in that bustling center of the live stage, Peters also enjoys getting out to perform for the folks in the rest of America.
“I love doing it, and the rest of the country really seems to appreciate us coming to them. They are familiar with the music that we perform, and they are just great audiences,” Peters said. “I really love it. And, Kentucky is a pretty part of the world, too, so I am looking forward to it. I will be performing at the Paramount with my trio, plus we will bring light and audio equipment so that the show looks great. At other times in other places, I may perform with an 11-piece orchestra or even a full orchestra, but I love doing my intimate show with just a trio. Trios are great, especially when you bring brilliant musicians with you. So, I love performing that way.”
Show business is hard, and most folks who migrate to New York City or Los Angeles to give it a try do not make it in the long run. Peters, on the other hand, has proven to be resilient, open-minded and always well-prepared for the next challenge.
“It’s not easy, and when they say you pay your dues, you do,” said Peters. “Nobody gets an idea of being in show business and automatically gets to be a huge success and everything is peaches and cream. Not everyone is a success, and everyone has their own journey. There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears put into this profession. I have been fortunate that opportunities have come my way that I like and I think will be fun to do. But, I also love singing in front of people and so I’ll do that and go on tour until there is a show or movie that comes along. I love doing this. It is a real privilege to be able to bring songs to audiences that remind them of why no one is truly alone. I also like to sing Peggy Lee’s ‘Fever’ and I like to tell a few jokes that I think are funny.”
Ultimately, for Peters, there is an advantage to creating her own traveling production based on her own choices, as it gives her a chance to sing songs that she might not normally be able to do in a Broadway setting.
“When you have your own show, you get to pick what you sing, as opposed to being in a play where you have to sing what is chosen for your character,” said Peters. “I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve played, but when I am standing in the wings off-stage, I hear the songs being sung by the other characters and I end up singing those songs in my show because I just fall in love with them. Good music is good music, and I really love music. Every song has its place and its own moment in my show. Hopefully, everyone will go on this musical journey with me and be entertained. I’m there to entertain the audience, and that can happen in so many different ways, whether dramatic or funny. And again, it is a privilege to be able to do it.”