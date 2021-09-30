HUNTINGTON — The diner is “opening up” in Huntington with a full cast for the return of the national tour of “Waitress,” the hilarious hit Broadway musical from Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles.
After being postponed in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Waitress” will be performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
In the musical, Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.”
When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.
Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
“Waitress” opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and it was among the first to re-open on Broadway after being shut down due to COVID-19.
Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, “Waitress” is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots. It features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
Tickets are $98.42, $81.97, $71 or $64.42. To order, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the box office in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All major credit cards are accepted. Masks will be required for all in attendance and concessions will not be available for this event.
“Waitress” is sponsored by Dinsmore, Dr. David and Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Brooke Leaberry and NorthStar Anesthesia. Other sponsors include iHeartRadio, The Herald-Dispatch and WSAZ.
