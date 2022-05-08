HUNTINGTON — On Thursday, May 12, Brown Dog Yoga invites community members to attend its Yoga Motive event, a community yoga and fundraising effort.
The ninth annual “All Aboard BDY” event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in Huntington. Participants can enjoy food by South Side Sliders and Wild & Wonderful Barbecue.
The cost to participate is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event, and all proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
Participants can register by visiting www.browndogyoga.com/huntington-schedule and choosing All Aboard BDY on May 12.
“A partnership with BDY and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is natural and robustly meaningful,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Stephanie Collier in a news release. “Together, we share the goal of bringing health and wellness to our community through incremental changes. For your physical health this may include adding a weekly class to your routine or consulting with one of BDY’s instructors about a practice that will work for you. For the mental health of our youth, this includes something as small as a weekly contact with their mentor.”
Collier said that, for as little as one hour a week, volunteers can make a difference in the life of a child.
“The children served by a Big Brother or Big Sister, when compared to their non-mentored peers, showed a 76% improvement in overall academic performance and quality of assignments, a 99% reduction in serious school infractions including principal’s office visits, fighting and suspensions, and a 92% improvement in overall attitude about school,” she said. “In addition, there was an 88% increase in the number of students who planned to continue their education after high school graduation.”
The hour-long yoga session is for all ages and fitness levels. Participants do not need any prior yoga experience to participate. Children are welcome, and those 18 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“We host this annual event as a way to celebrate health and wellness, and support local causes that are committed to our community and its evolution. We can’t think of a better organization than one who is invested in our youth and their continued growth,” said Brown Dog Yoga founder and owner Katrina Mailloux. “We are proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to foster mentorship and connection with our future.”
Brown Dog Yoga offers yoga and fitness classes at two locations in Huntington and Barboursville, as well as online through its platform BDYONLINE (bdyonline.vhx.tv).