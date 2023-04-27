The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Bubbles N Sweets Co-Owner Lavenna Stambaugh was inspired by traveling with her daughter’s softball team to open her own bubble tea shop. She opened Bubbles N Sweets as a small kiosk in the Ashland Town Center in October 2022. Now, she and her husband, Bill, have moved their family business to a bigger, better location on Winchester Avenue next to Whit’s Frozen Custard.

The new location offers a host of new menu options, including bagels, waffles, sandwiches and rolled ice cream.

