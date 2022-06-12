BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Buffalo (Wayne County) High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50-year class reunion to be held July 29-30.
On July 29, there will be a “Let’s Get Reacquainted” reception from 7-10 p.m. at Locust Grove Baptist Church, 2888 W.Va. Route 75, Huntington (near Buffalo Creek Road). Class memorabilia and light refreshments will be available, and there is no cost to attend. On Saturday, July 30, the class will host an evening of fun, food, fellowship, memories and music from 5-11 p.m. at Creekside Golf Course clubhouse, 400 Royal Birkdale Drive, Lavalette. Cost for the evening, which will include a buffet dinner with desserts, is $28 per person.
In addition to class members (and spouse or guest), former classmates and teachers are also invited to attend. Reservations and payment for the Saturday evening event are requested by July 1. Contact Kip Smith by texting 304-429-6593 or Carla Kilgore Adkins by email, cadkins1@marshall.edu, or text at 304-638-6461 for complete information.
The following classmates have not yet been located or contacted:
Stephen Edward Arthur, Roy Len Bailey, David Lee Bosley, David Richard Burley, John David Byers, Mike Chafins, Debbie Conway, Sheila Ann Cook, Tricia Darlene Courts, Deborah Ann Day, Richard A. Dupre, Linda Ann Taylor Duskey, Twranna Ren Endicott Hicks, Diana Lynn Hammock, Pamela Hensley, Temia Gail Holbrook, John Charles Leete, Judy Carol Lemmings, Donna Gail Merideth, Lora Lea Mills Dickerson, Danny Ray Napier, Vernie Lea Plybon, Michael Stephen Roberts, James Dale Robertson, Steven Paul Sullivan, Tommy Randell Thompson, and Howard Edward Wilson Jr.
Contact Kip or Carla with any information about these classmates.
