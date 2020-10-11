BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Buffalo Octoberfest, traditionally an outdoor event, will go on as scheduled this year, with a few COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The 33rd annual Buffalo Octoberfest is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. This festival is held on the historic five-acre grounds of the Buffalo Shopping Center, which once housed the largest general store on this side of the Mississippi River and the second-largest in the country, according to a news release from event organizer Jessica Coulson. The location is off W.Va. 62, next to the old Buffalo High School, one mile north of the Toyota Plant in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Octoberfest is full of free family fun activities for everyone to enjoy. This includes music, crafts, homestyle food, apple butter making, free pumpkins for kids and a decorating station, free petting zoo, free pony rides, games for kids and more. Kids in costume will also receive a $5 gift certificate. Whether you’re a crafter, vendor, parent or child who is looking for fun, the Buffalo Octoberfest promises to deliver, Coulson said.
“Come have some good old-fashioned family fun at one of the last outdoor fall festivals of the year,” Coulson said. “Experience one of the oldest and most historic towns on the Kanawha River. We are a community, a county, a region, a state that has much to offer. Celebrate your WV pride, and show your family a great time. Come enjoy the day, and take advantage of the free parking, free admission, and many free activities.”
All activities will take place outdoors, where social distancing can be followed. Masks are required for vendors. Hand sanitizing stations, masks and gloves will be available. Social distancing practices will be in place.
Vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, organizations, and businesses are invited to set up a booth. Organizers are limiting the number of vendors this year in order to ensure proper social distancing.
For more information, directions, or to sign up for a $10 booth space, call 304-937-2747.