The Cincinnati-based band Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle have worked hard to build up a following in the music world, and its time in Huntington has paid off with gigs here that led to being added to the Whizzbang Booking and Management lineup. On Friday, May 20, the group will be in town to headline the opening concert of the 9th Street Live music series.
Held every Friday evening at 7 p.m. from late spring until early fall, the appearance of the 9th Street Live concert series is a sure sign that the summer season is here.
Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle are no strangers to the Tri-State. The band is made up of Casey Campbell on drums and vocals, Matt Wabnitz on lead guitar and vocals, Scott Risner on mandolin, resonator guitar and tenor banjo and Bill Baldock on upright bass and vocals.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to creep in, the members of the band concentrated on their non-musical skills to make a living.
“Before the pandemic, we were going full time doing about 160 shows a year,” said Casey Campbell. “When it all happened, it was hard to adjust. I ended up joining with a buddy of mine and doing hardwood flooring and getting back on my hands and knees. Wabs started working with a friend of ours who was a cabinet maker and doing some woodworking. Scott has an internet shop, and he also sells trinitite in an online boutique shop at atomicrockshop.com, which is a glassy rock that was formed during the atomic bomb tests out in the desert years ago. Our bass player Bill is a musical instrument repairman and luthier, which he has been doing for 40 years or so in his shop in Tennessee.”
Unlike some bands that recorded an album right before COVID hit and released it during the pandemic, risking it sounding dated in light of what the world has gone through since then, the Price Hill Hustle boys put their album on hold until this year. That enabled them to rethink the direction of the group, and now they are reworking their sound and excited about the new album that will be released later this summer.
“We had gathered together our new material and were in the process of doing some scratch recordings when the pandemic hit and because we were spread out from one another, we just stopped recording it,” said Campbell. “When we finally got back to playing shows again last May, we continued to pause on the recording so we could get our legs back playing live and getting back into the groove. We had previously been on the road for so long and had worked on the new music until it was super tight, but after that time off during the pandemic, we had to get the rust off of it. Right now, we are back into recording mode again.”
The upcoming project will mark the first album for Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle to feature all original songs. And combined with their signing with the Huntington-based Whizzbang Booking and Management team, the band is ready to take things to the next level.
“It is a really diverse mix of sounds,” said Campbell. “It has diverse instrumentation on it as well with Scott doing what he does on his various stringed instruments, and Bill is a phenomenal player on the upright bass as well as clawhammer banjo, mandolin and guitar. So, we are doing a lot of switching around these days, and that is super fun. We get to take solos and lead some songs in their own style. The new album is definitely a collaborative effort as the overall musical spheres of influence are similar for all of us, yet they also diverge at points, which gives our music a variety of sounds and colors. With these new songs, we’re kind of becoming less of a folky traditional band and leaning more into a genre-hybrid direction, bending sounds to form a new thing.”
The group has played in the Tri-State in previous years, but its presence here has stepped up a notch recently.
“As Ian Thornton was forming Whizzbang Booking and Management, we were one of the few bands that he took on outside of Tyler Childers, and we can credit a lot of success to that move, honestly,” said Campbell. “Before, we would play at Black Sheep Burrito and smaller places like that and got to know those guys, and they believed in us and it spread from there. Between Huntington and Lexington, the West Virginia and eastern Kentucky crowd has become a sweet spot for us for almost five years now.”
The band is looking forward to being the opening act for the 9th Street Live concert series in 2022.
“We played on the 9th Street Live series last year towards the end of the season, and we really enjoyed it,” said Campbell. “We love the setup that they have going down there, and we’re really looking forward to kicking it off this year. Huntington has become such an artistic town. Not being from the region, originally growing up in Alabama, I only knew of Huntington from afar. But after getting to know the folks down there and all of the great talent there, it is a really special spot. The local music lovers show up for things like 9th Street Live, and that can’t be said by a lot of other towns twice their size. So, I think that is pretty cool.”
More information can be found at facebook.com/9thStreetLive.