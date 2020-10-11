As part of the Phyllis Wilson Moore Online Author Series, The Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center will host an online event with author Burnis Morris, who was named a 2011-12 West Virginia Humanities Council Fellow.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., Morris will discuss his work, read several passages from his book “Carter G. Woodson: History, The Black Press, and Public Relations,” and will take questions from the online audience.
His book was published in September 2017 by the University Press of Mississippi. The event is free and open to the public and will be held via WebEx. The link to join this event is https://www.fairmontstate.edu/AuthorSeriesMoore. The meeting number is 129 373 4714, and the password is Morris.
Phyllis Wilson Moore, a graduate of Fairmont State University, will host this online event. She is an author, poet, and the creator of the West Virginia Literary Map.
Morris is the Woodson Scholar in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University.