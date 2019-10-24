A one-of-a-kind seasonal celebration is off to another hot start this year, returning bigger and better than ever for its 10th consecutive year.
The 2019 C-K AutumnFest is happening this weekend and is jam-packed full of fun for the whole family, including new and exciting events to celebrate a decade full of seasonal fun in the towns of Ceredo and Kenova.
“We’re always excited about this time of year, in the beginning we wanted to provide something that families can enjoy and to make it free to the public,” C-K AutumnFest Board of Directors President Ed Layman said. “We work all year long to come up with new ideas of things we can work into the weekend.”
Now in its 10th year, the AutumnFest has grown significantly since it began in fall 2010. Layman said the origins of the festival were deeply rooted in the community then, and continue to be even a decade later.
The centerpiece of the festival is the famous Pumpkin House, which has become one of the favorite tourist attractions of West Virginia. In 1978, the Pumpkin House began with only four pumpkins carved for a Halloween display. Since then, the number of hand-carved pumpkins has grown to 3,000.
Since the C-K area already had one of the state’s largest seasonal attractions in town, the AutumnFest board decided to capitalize off of the popularity and give visitors a reason to stay close instead of leaving right away.
“When we decided to start this, we noticed we had a ton of people coming to town and then they’d go right on home. We felt like we needed to put something together to give them something else to do while they were here,” Layman said.
Ten years later, he said the annual festival has exceeded all of his expectations.
“All we wanted to accomplish was to create a family oriented event to bring people to the area and give them something to do that didn’t cost them an arm and a leg. Ric (Griffith) is generous to allow thousands of people to be on his property without charge to enjoy the Pumpkin House and we wanted to show the same hospitality with this event.”
Layman said the AutumnFest board is always thinking of new ways to entertain guests for the weekend. One new addition to the schedule of events is the C-K AutumnFest Concert series, which is scheduled to take place at the recently renovated Ward Craycraft Stadium in Kenova.
Keeping the live musical entertainment cost-friendly was a priority so there is no admission charge to the Saturday concert, but donations will be collected in effort to raise the needed funds to install LED lighting for the football field.
“It’s a beautiful facility that’s been refurbished but the only thing lacking is lighting. If you’re a youth athlete, what better goal is there than to play under the lights, you know?” Layman said.
KYOTE Band will kick off the night of music at 6 p.m. with a varied selection of country, southern rock, blues, and hard rock. Singer/songwriter and Wayne County native Traci Ann Stanley will perform at 7 p.m. and the night ends with the sweet sounds of the YesterYear Rock & Roll Oldies show from 8 to 10 p.m.
“It should be a night of good music, good fun, and we’re hoping to raise a lot of money.”
Layman said all donations, as well as money from concession stand purchases will go toward funding new lighting for the field.
You’ve seen the outside of the Pumpkin House, but have you ever wondered what it looks like inside?
The Pumpkin House in conjunction with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) will sponsor Pumpkin House tours on Sunday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tours are not haunted, but full of history. All proceeds will go to ASAP and will be used for animals’ veterinary expenses, emergency treatments, foster care, rescue placement, food and supplies. Tickets are $15 and will be for reserved times to avoid waiting in line. Each guided tour will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Tickets may be purchased at Griffith & Feil Drug, 1405 Chestnut St. in Kenova, or at the Pumpkin House pet adoption events Oct. 24 and 26 from 7 to 11 p.m.
“There’s such a family feel to this event every year, we really have a great community of people coming together to make this happen,” Layman said. “We always thought it would evolve into a platform for other entities within the communities by getting involved with it, and it’s done just what we expected and even more.”
For more information on the 2019 C-K Autumnfest, visit http://www.ckautumnfest.com/activities.html and keep up to date with everything going on during over the weekend on the Facebook page C-K AutumnFest Inc.
