CEREDO — The Ceredo-Kenova Ministerial Association will host in-person Holy Week services at First Baptist Ceredo, 448 Main St., Ceredo.
Each day there will be special music, a message and lunch. A freewill offering will be taken each day to support the Good Samaritan Center.
For those who are unable to attend, a livestream will be available on the CK Holy Week 2022 Facebook page. Donations can be made by check to The Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530. Please indicate “Holy Week” in the memo line.
Specific details for each day are:
Monday, April 11: Music by Marty Gute (First Congregational), with message from Zach Johnson (First Independent Missionary Baptist).
Tuesday, April 12: Music and message from Matthew Christian (20th Street).
Wednesday, April 13: Music by Saints Alive, with message from Kevin Hay (First Baptist of Kenova).
Thursday, April 14: Music by Tom Baisden (Ceredo UMC) and message by Randy Maynard (Kenova UMC).
Friday, April 15: Music and message by First Baptist Ceredo.
