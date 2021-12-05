KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy recently honored its 57th class, which included a cadet from Cabell County.
Commencement exercises for the West Virginia National Guard Program were held Nov. 19 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. Among those graduating was Cadet Austin Ross, son of Jenniffer Meade of Huntington and Robert Burd of Huntington, who was in Platoon 5.
Ross was recognized for receiving the Cadre Distinction Award, Commadant’s Cup, Instructor’s List (4) and S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Ross also served as platoon leader.
A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. MG William E. Crane congratulated them and gave the commencement address.
According to the academy, all graduating cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 3,864 hours of community service for organizations that included Operation Gratitude, Trout for Cheat, Adopt a Highway, Reedsville VFD, Patriot Gardens and Arthurdale Heritage.
Following graduation, cadets begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-22 North that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.