HUNTINGTON — The next Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Commission Chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. The featured speaker will be the mayor of Huntington, Steve Williams.
Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee to meet Monday
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.