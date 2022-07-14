MILTON — The Cabell County Fair is set to begin July 27 at the West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton.
The fair board previewed the upcoming event at its annual media dinner Tuesday, where the schedule of events was shared and attendees learned about the upcoming fair and its history.
President of the Fair Board Anita Robinson welcomed guests to the event and introduced others who shared different aspects of this year’s fair.
“There’s a lot of really good people in this room,” said livestock chairperson Charlie Simpson, who said the fair depends on donations and people volunteering their time.
The Cabell County Fair is celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, and throughout those 39 years the fair has changed and new events have developed. Simpson created the “Young’un” livestock shows.
“When my daughter became old enough to show a feeder calf her first year, everything was good. We were excited. … Her brother and her had both done the Kids Kid, and it was great. We did all that. We bought her calf and brought it home. And we had a meltdown because her little brother didn’t get a calf. So … it broke my heart and he was so heartbroken at 5 years old that she was getting to do something he loved. But then I called them … and I said, ‘Hey, I got a problem I’d like to fix’ and I’m like, ‘I know how to fix it.’ So we started what we called the Young’un Show,” said Simpson.
That first year Simpson said he had three entries, and it was not until this year that he realized how much it had grown. This year they have 37 entries in the Young’un Show.
“I’m really happy to see that because that is the future of our fair,” said Simpson.
Along with livestock shows, there will be live entertainment from local performers including The Rowseys, Ducain and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native Holly Forbes, who made it to the Top 10 on this year’s season of the NBC singing competition “The Voice.”
A newly thought-up fair event for this year is Mullet Mania.
“So, anybody that you know that has a mullet, (is) growing one, wants to buy one — girl, guy, young, old, doesn’t matter — this is actually going to be a fundraiser. It’s going to be a $10 entry,” said Megan James, who runs entertainment and is the pageant director for the fair. “But the proceeds are gonna go to the Caudill family … we want to give those funds to them to help support while they are caring for their son. He’s doing very well … and it’s still gonna be a long run from what we’ve seen. So, we definitely want to support a local family this year.”
Jakob Caudill, a former Cabell Midland football standout, suffered a head injury after an accidental fall down the stairs July 4.
Though the fair officially begins July 27, the festivities get underway with the pageant July 16 at the Milton Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m.
The following Saturday, July 23, at the West Virginia Pumpkin Park is the Children’s Pageant at 11 a.m. as well as the Horse Show. Registration for the Horse Show begins at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. at Barboursville Park.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, is the parade lineup at the West Virginia Pumpkin Park, with the parade beginning at 2 p.m.
For a detailed schedule of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/cabellcountyfair/.