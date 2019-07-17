By MEGAN OSBORNE
The Herald-Dispatch
MILTON - "Moovin' and Groovin'" is the theme for the 35th annual Cabell County Fair, which will fill Pumpkin Park in Milton with carnival rides, funnel cakes, livestock, music and other entertainment throughout the week of July 21.
The official kickoff for the Cabell County Fair took place Saturday, June 13, when Miss Cabell County Fair and Miss Teen Cabell County Fair were chosen at the pageant. Faith Irwin was crowned 2019 Ms. Queen; Shannyn Kyle crowned Miss Queen; Chole Irwin crowned Teen Queen; and Amanda Fellure was crowned Mrs. Queen.
Up next, the horse show will take place Saturday, July 20 at the Barboursville Park horse ring. Admission is $5. Registration for participation in the horse show will open at 3:30 p.m.
The fair parade will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go down Main Street (U.S. 60) in Milton, beginning at the fairgrounds. Floats will throw candy for children watching.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday. Gates close at 11 p.m. every day. The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for the horse show and Tuesday's Family Fun Night. Regular admission is $8 Wednesday through Saturday, with $5 admission for senior citizens. Children younger than 2 get free admission. Admission includes carnival rides, parking, shows, livestock exhibits and arts and crafts exhibits.
This year, the fair is adding an antique tractor exhibit which will be open throughout the duration of the fair.
Monday is the livestock judging contest at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose building, and the newborn and children's pageant at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Pageant registration opens at 5 p.m.
Tuesday is Family Fun Night, a new concept at the fair, with a $5 special admission price for everyone. The evening will include Disney princesses and superheroes from 5 to 10 p.m., back-to-back showings of "Toy Story" and "Toy Story 2" starting at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center and a balloon artist from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Big Time Wrestling will begin at 8 p.m. The 4H/FFA Showmanship and Master Showmanship awards will begin at 4 p.m.
On Wednesday night, the Coal Dust Hollar Band will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Before that, livestock shows will begin at 4 p.m. and last all evening.
Thursday is gospel night, with music from Jack Runion at 5 p.m., the Union Baptist Choir and Children's Choir at 6:15 p.m. and the Homeland Choir at 7 p.m. The Demolition Derby will also take place at 7 p.m. Registration for the derby opens at 4 p.m.
Friday, July 26 - Gabe Dixon & Whiskey River perform from 7-10 p.m. Also beginning at 7 p.m. are both the 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale in the show ring and the rodeo in the track area of Pumpkin Park. Before that, the Kids Kid Goat Show will take place at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 27 - Opening up Saturday is the Cabell Midland High School Rhythm in Red Show Choir. The mud bog starts at noon. Registration for the mud bog opens at 9 a.m. Music performances will take place from Branson Tolliver at 1 p.m., Emily Lingenfilter at 2:30 p.m., MadHouse at 5 p.m. and Blackfoot at 8 p.m. The 4-H auction fundraiser starts at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose building and the demolition derby will take place at 7 p.m.
The fair will conclude with fireworks Saturday at 11 p.m., presented by Extreme Pyrotechnics and sponsored by Putnam County Bank and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.