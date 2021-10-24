The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jonathan William Ray and Madison Nicole Crank

Donald Ray Adkins and Charlotte Ann Nestor

Robert Edward Dillman IV and Samantha Paige Nelson

Joshua Bryan Black and Cherokee Marie Ely

Charles Taylor Brewer and Brooke Rachelle Hamilton

Kyle Christopher Engles and Christen Aaron Smith

Jonathan Joseph Acra and Shefali Khanna

Johnny Eugene Ferguson II and Traci Ann Ferguson

Gabriel Dakotah Hesson and Alejandra Nicole Gomez Rosado

Caleb Trent Wise and Kali Bree Wilkinson

Nikolas Brentt Roy and Kayla Rachell Ward

Alexander Michael Moore and Abbie Marie Carpenter

Michael Wesley Prewitt and Mindy Sue Allenger

Timothy Allen Sowards Jr. and Rhonda Dawn Newman

Matthew Bruce Curry and Erika Ryan Maynard

Gregory Paul Smith and Jamie Kathryn Lucas

Christopher Mark Smith and Kayla Dawn Long

John David Roach and Amy Marie Coffey

Sean Charles McPherson and Heather Rae Merritt

Matthew Don Hicks and Megan Paige Crum

Michael Ryan Rowe and Shawna Marie Thomas

Michael Lee Reyburn and Candice Leann Ferguson

Michael Lee Nixon and Kayla Diane Anthony

Robert Justice Clemons and Autumn Paige Booton

James Ceith Griffith and Ashley Suzanne Lawhon

Floyd Anthony Conner and Melinda Rene Gwinn

Christopher Branyn Walker and Stephanie Nicole Porter

Teresa Coelina Spencer and Makayla Paige Stephens

Jason Tyler Lay and Rebecca Abigail Yeager

Justin Tyler Morlan and Brittany Danielle Wells

Cody Ryan Goodpaster and Brooklyn Paige Gibson

William Donta Whitfield and Amanda Lynn Chapman

Justin Ray Hatfield and Kansis Mikayla Salmons

Sabrina Dawn Holley and Nicole Lynne Bailey

Shawn Michael Gibbs and Leann Louise Samples

Harold Hoyed Ridenour and Margaret Blagg Irby

Dakoda Lee Smith and Tori Shae Smith

Chantel Marie Moore and Janie Marie Gillman

Brandon Austin Maynard and Samantha Ilene Ross

John Aaron Mcvey and Katee Renae Conaway

David Roger Swartz and Margaret Ann Pyles

Amber Renae Plants and Brittani Leann Spry

William Paul Caufield and Alexis Elizabeth Jarrell

Luke Joseph Mathis and Ashley Breanne Peach

Paul James Blankenship and Emma Muriel Nellhaus

Timothy Lee Whitley and Andrea Dawn Green-Jarrell

Carlton Michael Hensley and Pamela Ranee Zacharski

Jacob Robert Bradley and Royce Blair Lyons

Nicholas Andrew Kuhn and Maria Michelle Pearce

Dakotah Lee Chambers and Kaitlin Jean Miller

Jimmie Earl Johnson Jr. and Shena Nicole Rose

Matthew Gene Groves and Victoria Kristin Mabe

Anthony Wayne Nicely and Edna Marie Blankenship

Jeff Ray Rose and Karen Louise Bremer

Jacob Paul Toriseva and Marki Ann Collins

Patrick Wayne Means and Hannah Noel Davis

Nathen Henry Spence and Madison Louellen LeMaster

Eli Daniel Gillispie and Mary Cathryn Kirby

Joseph Aaron Vanmatre and Amber Mist Byrom

Paul Wayne Wiseman and Joanna Marie Hill

Christopher Howard Steele and Briana Nicole Chapman

Larry William Barnett and Shelly Renae Smith

Dashaun Allen Songer and Traeshawn Naleeca Thomas

Ezequie Bautista-Popoca and Zaraly Cortez

Michael Joseph Farrell and Tamela Jane White

Shawn M. Croake and Jayme Lynn St. John

Tyler Jefferys Moore and Jourdan Renee Scott

Cody Lee Marcum and Darian Elizabeth Spurlock

John Zachary Swanson and Hannah Elaine Ross

Christopher Kenneth Muth and Ronica Taylor Hensley

Shane Donavan Hartwell and Tasha Lynn Adkins

Donald L. Reed and Sarah B. Thompson

Joshua Casee Underwood and Destiny Rose Hoffman

John Derrick Meade and Lezlie Nicole Henderson

Ryan Charles Black and Jaden Noelle Forbush

Terrance Alfonzo Duffy and Jennilee Chatterton

Hunter James Parsons and Trinity Lynn McCallister

William Ray Stollings and Judy Kay Epling

