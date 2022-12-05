HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Master Gardeners will teach participants to make holiday wreaths at an event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W., in Huntington.
All supplies such as ribbon, bows and greenery will be included. Weather permitting, the event will take place outside.
Due to equipment availability limitations (only one machine), the event will be first come, first serve. Reservations are required, as only 12 wreaths will be created. Cost is $25.
There will also be limited space for a wreath workshop with individual instructions and information. Stop at The Wild Ramp any time between 1 and 3:30 p.m. to receive the individual instructions and information free of charge.
For more information, contact John Short, president of the Cabell County Master Gardeners Association, with a text or call at 304-617-9932.
