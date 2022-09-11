HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library celebrated its 100th anniversary with a gala fundraising reception and gourmet Italian dinner in 2002. To the surprise of organizers, it was such a success that it became an annual tradition, transporting guests to different foreign countries without leaving Huntington — and helping to raise funds for the library.
Some countries visited include Greece, Italy, Israel, Japan, South Africa, Holland, Japan, Egypt and United States.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library returns to its travels to foreign countries next weekend with food fit for a king, entertainment and unique and diverse culture as it explores “Music and Mystery of India.”
The 19th annual gala is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at Marshall Student Center’s Don Morris Room. It opens with a reception featuring sparkling prosecco wine at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course gourmet dinner featuring traditional Indian fare. An appropriate wine is served with each course, according to Norma Casto, gala chairman.
The menu includes kachumbar salad; mulligatawny soup; tandoori chicken with makhani sauce; and aam ki kheer. Vegetarian meals are also available with prior request, noted Casto.
Entertainment includes the Charleston Ballet Company performing Bollywood dances, along with traditional dances by members of Tri-State India Association, who will also offer guests instructions in the intricate dances.
Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations or more information are available by calling Casto, 304-528-5700.
Explanations for the menu items follow:
Kachumbar Salad
This is a simple Indian salad containing a mix of red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes and nuts on a bed of greens, tossed with cilantro or mint, green chilies and a few spices brought together with a tangy lemon juice for the dressing.
Mulligatawny Soup
This traditional curry soup with origins in Indian cuisine is made from chicken broth with flavored lemon, yellow lentils and basmati rice.
Tandoori Chicken with Makhani Sauce
This item gets its name from the bell-shaped clay ovens traditionally used to make the dish. Skinless legs and thighs are marinated in a tenderizing mixture of yogurt, lemon juice and spices and the meat is slashed to the bone in several places to help the marinade penetrate. Makhani sauce is a rich and creamy sauce made from tomatoes, fresh cream, cashew nuts, onions and lots of Indian spices.
Aam Ki Kheer
This is a mango-flavored rice pudding with pistachios.
