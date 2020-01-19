HUNTINGTON — Recently, the New York Public Library made news by making public its 10 most checked-out books of all time.
The list has spread like wildfire in the news circuits and on social media sites, garnering thousands of shares and sparking the interest of many readers and library lovers from across the nation.
At the Cabell County Public Library, the staff also found the article both interesting and insightful.
We were shocked to see that most of the books were children’s titles and that the NYPL’s No. 1 checked-out book in 125 years was “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats (1962). This award-winning picture book was circulated a whopping 485,583 times. Their list also included a couple of adult fiction titles and one adult nonfiction title.
It got us wondering — what are the top 10 checked-out titles of all time at the Cabell County Public Library?
Without further ado, here are the Cabell County Public Library’s 10 Most Checked-Out titles:
1. “Amulet” by Kazu Kibuishi: 3,927
2. “Greg Heffley’s Journal: Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney: 2,255
3. “Naruto” by Masashi Kishimoto: 2,232
4. “Roderick Rules” by Jeff Kinney: 2,201
5. “Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney: 2,118
6. “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey: 2,038
7. “Bone” by Jeff Smith: 1,985
8. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins: 1,926
9. “The Ugly Truth” by Jeff Kinney: 1,901
10. “The Last Straw” by Jeff Kinney: 1,886
We were astonished to find out that all of the books on our list were children’s books, many of which are written by the same bestselling author, Jeff Kinney. The No. 1 circulated book, “Amulet,” is a graphic novel targeted for grades 3-7; however, the series has become well-known and loved amongst readers of all ages.
We were also happy to see that four of the titles on the top 10 were Battle of the Books titles previously used during our summer reading program. Battle of the Books attempts to garner an interest in reading for students in grades 3-8. All of the titles are newly published books, with the majority written in the first part of the early 2000s. The most recently published book on our list was “Dog Man” (2016), and the oldest was “Bone” (1995).
Looking further down our list past the top 10, we were able to see well-loved authors and classic titles like “Green Eggs and Ham,” James Patterson, John Grisham, Barbara Park, Harry Potter and our very own Cynthia Rylant. For those of you who might be unaware, Cynthia Rylant is native to West Virginia. She is also a bestselling and award-winning children’s author. Uniquely enough, she used to work at the Cabell County Public Library in the adult and youth services departments in her early career.
Our list only produced circulated titles checked out after 1999, when our catalog went electronic. In turn, checkouts that circulated from 1904, when the library opened, through 1999 were not included in our report. We are confident that the list might look somewhat different if we did have the numbers prior to 1999, and it would possibly include some well-loved classics.
Nevertheless, the report gave us insight into what is happening in our library and community — children are reading and checking out books. Caregivers are supporting and fostering a love of reading, and that is what we like to see in our community and in our reports.
The Cabell County Public Library has endless free resources ranging from books to online genealogy databases. Books can be checked out at any one of our library locations, or they can be downloaded electronically through our online database Overdrive. Customers can also watch movies, read magazines, take e-courses and more through our digital library.
We provide story hours, homework help, clubs and camps offered throughout the year for children. We provide fax, notary, copying and other useful services. We offer painting instruction, author visits, technology assistance programs, fitness and various sports related classes, and many other forms of adult programming. All of it is available to the public for free.
Our main library also has an Information and Referral Department aimed at linking people with needs to the appropriate community resources. Libraries across the country are starting to see the benefits of having social workers as a part of their staffs, but we are beyond proud to say that the Cabell County Public Library has employed social workers since the 1970s. We also house the Tri-State Literacy Council, a volunteer organization working to raise the literacy levels of adults.
We welcome you to visit any one of our eight libraries throughout the county and see what we have to offer for you and your family.
Books are our business. Resources are our business. People are our business. Thank you for your patronage throughout the past 115 years. We are excited to share the next Top Ten list with you in 2030.
