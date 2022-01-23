The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

None.

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Huntington High School Pro Start, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 1, 1

Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 14, 0, 1, 0

CORE VIOLATIONS

Cross Roads UMC Child Care Ministries, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, Jan. 10, 0, 0, 3

Target (Retail Store), 2070 Thundering Herd Road, Huntington, Jan. 10, 0, 0, 3

Stogies Tavern, 17 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 12, 0, 0, 3

Sbarro, 500 Mall Road No. 670, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 3

The Child Development Academy at MU, 520 22nd St., Huntington, Jan. 10, 0, 0, 2

Java Joe’s Café, 337 East Main St., Milton, Jan. 11, 0, 0, 2

Half Way Market, 1213 U.S. 60 East, Milton, Jan. 12, 0, 0, 2

Subway, 4766 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 2

Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 2

Fifth Avenue Baptist Nursery & Preschool, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 11, 0, 0, 1

Target (Starbucks), 2070 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 11, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Little Sprout’s Childcare Center, 3135 Washington Blvd., Huntington, Jan. 12, 0, 0, 0

Giovannis, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, Jan. 12, 0, 0, 0

Aldi, 35 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0

Candy Craze, 404 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0

Prestera Center, 5600 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0

Milton Elementary, 1201 Pike St., Milton, Jan. 14, 0, 0, 0

Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs, 5965 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Pizza Hut No. 032779, 6007 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Drug Emporium (Growler Station), 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Kim’s Kids Child Care, 686 Musgrave Court, Barboursville, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

Huntington High School, One Highlander Way, Huntington, Jan. 13, 0, 0, 0

