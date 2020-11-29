Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 1, 2
Barboursville Hwy 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 1, 1
CORE VIOLATIONS
Dollar General #8887, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 4
Chilis Grill & Bar, 925 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1
Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Family Dollar #1448, 290 East Main Street, Milton, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1 Mall Road #735, Barboursville, Oct. 26, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 3335 US Route 60, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 740 6th Avenue, Huntington, Nov. 2, 0, 0, 0
Twisted Grille, 6357 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 18, 0, 0, 0