Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.

Priority violations

Mountwest Center for Culinary Arts, 1648 8th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 9, 1, 6, 1.

Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, 279 9th St., Huntington, Sept. 9, 1, 0, 5.

Clarks Pump n Shop, 532 Bridge St., Huntington, Sept. 7, 1, 0, 1.

Priority foundation violations

Subway, 4766 Route 60 , Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 1, 5.

Core violations

Speedway #9259, 4359 Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 6.

Little Caesar's, 5258 Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 14, 0, 0, 1.

No violations found

Calamity J Grill & Bar, 1555 3rd Avenue, Huntington, Sept. 13, 0, 0, 0.

Ebenezer Community Outreach, 1660 8th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 0.

