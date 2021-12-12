The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blox restaurant
Courtesy MetroCreative

Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Roosters, 20 Pullman Square No. 310, Huntington, Nov. 22, 2, 1, 2

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Par Mar Store No. 36, 2207 8th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 30, 0, 1, 0

CORE VIOLATIONS

Fazoli’s Italian Restaurant, 1310 3rd Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 4

Little General Store No. 7700 (Retail), 3945 16th St. , Huntington, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 4

Cam’s Ham, 809 1st St. , Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 3

Giovannis of Westmoreland, 4624 Waverly Road, Huntington, Dec. 3, 0, 0, 3

Taco Bell, 2515 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 23, 0, 0, 2

Dollar General No. 15229, 318 Norway Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 2

Subway, 2055 5th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 2

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 1418 4th Ave., Huntington, Dec. 1, 0, 0, 2

Save-A-Lot, 4341 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 18 East Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 23, 0, 0, 0

Dollar Tree No. 00059, 2014 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, Nov. 23, 0, 0, 0

Burger King No. 26503, 2207 5th St. Road, Huntington, Nov. 24, 0, 0, 0

Greenside Indoor Golf, 340 Washington Ave., Huntington, Nov. 24, 0, 0, 0

Marquee Cinema, 26 Pullman Square No. 232, Huntington, Nov. 24, 0, 0, 0

Starbucks, 61 Pullman Square, Huntington, Nov. 24, 0, 0, 0

Stats Bar & Grill, 6349 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 24, 0, 0, 0

Speedway No. 9750, 1531 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0

Sheetz, 740 6th Ave., Huntington, Nov. 29, 0, 0, 0

The Wing Place, 809 3rd Ave. No. 9, Huntington, Dec. 2, 0, 0, 0

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you