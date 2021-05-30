Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Tower Foodfair, 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 10, 1, 0, 0.
Barboursville Middle School, 1400 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 12, 1, 0, 0.
Honey Baked Ham, 6007 US Route 60 East #222, Huntington, May 12, 1, 0, 0.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Wendy’s, 1300 Johns Creek Road, Milton, May 13, 0, 1, 2.
CORE VIOLATIONS
The Village @ Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, May 12, 0, 0, 4.
Dollar General #1693, 700 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 12, 0, 0, 4.
Taco Bell, 21 Perry Morris Square, Milton, May 13, 0, 0, 3.
Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 1.
Starbucks Huntington Mall, 1 Mall Road #340, Barboursville, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 1.
Tower Foodfair (Deli), 6350 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, May 10, 0, 0, 1.
Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, May 11, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Pizza Hut #032779, 6007 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 0.
Sonic Drive-In, 3462 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Nov. 30, 0, 0, 0.
Red Lightning 2, 1413 US Route 60, Huntington, Dec. 14, 0, 0, 0.
Barboursville Dairy Queen, 6435 Route 60, Barboursville, May 10, 0, 0, 0.
Taco Bell, 3335 US Route 60, Huntington, May 11, 0, 0, 0.
Arby’s #6029, 2125 5th Ave., Huntington, May 11, 0, 0, 0.
Burger King (change of ownership), 120 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 13, 0, 0, 0.