Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Aug. 31, 1, 0, 0
PRIORITY FOUNDATION
VIOLATIONS
None.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Barboursville, 5350 East Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 3
Par Mar Store (Deli), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 2
Par Mar Store (Retail), 1932 Martha Road, Barboursville, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 2
LongHorn Steakhouse, 33 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Sept. 8, 0, 0, 2
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Mall, 3551 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 1, 0, 0, 1
McDonald’s (2), 5178 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 1
Taco Bell, 3335 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 1
Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 1
Chilis Bar & Grill, 925 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 8, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Starbucks, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 0
Save A Lot No. 111, 920 West 14th St., Huntington, Aug. 31, 0, 0, 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2151 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 30, 0, 0, 0
McDonald’s, 116 5th Ave., Huntington, Aug. 30, 0, 0, 0
Heritage Center, 101 13th St., Huntington, Aug. 30, 0, 0, 0
Cracker Barrel, 3 Cracker Barrel Drive, Huntington, Sept. 1, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 740 6th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 1, 0, 0, 0
Marie Redd Senior Life Enhancement Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Southside Marathon, Inc., 1002 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 2, 0, 0, 0
Bible Apostolic Church, 3521 16th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Suzcatering, 1879 McComas Road, Barboursville, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Perk Place, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Arby’s, 3086 16th Street Road, Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Recovery Point Huntington, 2425 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Tudors Biscuit World, 520 20th St., Huntington, Sept. 7, 0, 0, 0
Chateau Grove Senior Living, No. 6 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, Sept. 9, 0, 0, 0