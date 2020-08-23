Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Barnyard BBQ, 1600 West Main Street, Milton, Aug. 7, 1, 0, 3
Priority foundation violations
Gino’s Pizza of Barboursville, 6025 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Aug. 11, 0, 1, 2
CORE VIOLATIONS
Tudors, 6423 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 4
China One, 6007 US Route 60 #106, Barboursville, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 3
Subway, 500 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 2
Long John Silvers, 5644 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 2
Milton Piggly Wiggly (Deli), 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 1
Go-Mart #59, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 1
Arby’s #6774, 4905 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 1
Espresso Mojo, 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Guyan Golf & Country Club (Upstairs Kitchen), 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0
Guyan Golf & Country Club (Down Kitchen), 5450 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz (Deli), 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0
Sheetz, 31 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, Aug. 3, 0, 0, 0
Taco Bell, 21 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 0
Milton Piggly Wiggly, 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Aug. 7, 0, 0, 0
Flesher House, 5450 US Route 60, Huntington, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 0
Green Revolution Juicing, 500 East Mall Road, Barboursville, Aug. 11, 0, 0, 0
Heartbeat Café, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0
Perk Place, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, Aug. 10, 0, 0, 0