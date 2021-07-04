Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 220, Barboursville, June 22, 0, 1, 5
IHOP No. 4503, 130 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 1, 4
CORE VIOLATIONS
Barboursville HWY 55, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 0, 4
Black Sheep Burrito & Brews, 279 9th St., Huntington, June 28, 0, 0, 4
Papa John’s Pizza, 6349 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 0, 3
Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs, 5965 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 28, 0, 0, 3
Roosters, 20 Pullman Square No. 310, Huntington, June 28, 0, 0, 2
Subway, 4766 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 28, 0, 0, 2
Taco Bell No. 002601, 5181 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 16, 0, 0, 1
Wendy’s, 4901 US Route 60 East, Huntington, June 22, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Ruby Tuesday, 60 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 16, 0, 0, 0
Steak-N-Shake, 3409 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, June 22, 0, 0, 0
Huntington Mall McDonalds, 102 Mall Road, Barboursville, June 22, 0, 0, 0