Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.

For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.

PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Food Thai Thai, 940 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, July 14, 1, 0, 2

PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS

Captain D’s, 2123 5th Avenue, Huntington, July 13, 0, 1, 6

CORE VIOLATIONS

Long John Silvers, 5644 US Route 60 East, Huntington, July 13, 0, 0, 5

Baskin Robbins, 1598 Washington Blvd., Huntington, July 13, 0, 0, 4

Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders, 3028 Champion Drive, Barboursville, July 14, 0, 0, 3

Charley’s Philly Steak, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 13, 0, 0, 3

Dollar General No. 916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, July 13, 0, 0, 3

Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 12, 0, 0, 3

Hardee’s No. 1503209, 1701 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 12, 0, 0, 2

Sheetz Inc (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, July 12, 0, 0, 2

Xuan Fusion Sushi Restaurant, 6007 US Route 60 East No. 104, Barboursville, July 14, 0, 0, 2

Grayson Caring Hands, 828 Washington Avenue, Huntington, July 12, 0, 0, 1

Half Way Market, 1213 US Route 60 East, Milton, July 13, 0, 0, 1

Sheetz, 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, July 13, 0, 0, 1

Sheetz (Deli), 1304 Johns Creek Road, Milton, July 13, 0, 0, 1

Starbucks Coffee, 900 Lauren Christian Drive, Barboursville, July 14, 0, 0, 1

NO VIOLATIONS FOUND

Pizza Hut No. 032779, 6007 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, July 12, 0, 0, 0

