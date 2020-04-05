Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.

Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness.

Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.

Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance. For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.

Priority foundation violations

Ruby Tuesday, 60 Mall Road, Barboursville, march 17, 0, 1, 3

Prestera CUS West, 216 Main St., Huntington, march 14, 0, 1, 0

Core violations

Save-A-Lot, 4341 US Route 60, Huntington, March 14, 0, 0, 3

Rich Oil #3923, 3695 16th St., Huntington, March 14, 0, 0, 2

Domino’s Pizza, 525 20th St., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 1

Giovannis of Huntington, 2002 3rd Ave., Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 1

Chick-Fil-A, 148 Melody Farms Road, Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 1

Java Joe’s, 3677 US Route 60 #3, Barboursville, March 14, 0, 0, 1

No violations found

Southside Sliders (Mobile), 4208 5th Street Road, Huntington, March 17, 0, 0, 0

Clark’s Pump, 532 Bridge Street, Huntington, March 14, 0, 0, 0

Nawlins #2, 5269 Irwin Road, Huntington, March 14, 0, 0, 0

