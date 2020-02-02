Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
VFW No. 9738, 227 Main St., Huntington, Jan. 25, 1, 4, 5
St. John’s House Learning & Development Center, 1000 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, Jan. 23, 1, 0, 2
Susie’s Room II, 101 7th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 1, 0, 1
Priority foundation violations
Java Joe’s, 1760 Adams Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 3, 3
Cheaper Cigs, 546 4th Ave. Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 2, 2
Java Joe’s, 945 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 2, 2
Gina’s Lounge, 2501 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 2, 2
Papa John’s Pizza, 6349 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Jan. 22, 0, 1, 1
Valley Choice, 3041 3rd Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 1, 1
Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls, 809 3rd Ave. No. 9, Huntington, Jan. 17, 0, 1, 0
Core violations
Long John Silvers, 5644 US Route 60 East, Huntington, Jan. 21, 0, 0, 4
Robert Newlon Airpark (Fly In Cafe), 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, Jan. 23, 0, 0, 4
Navarino Bay, 809 3rd Aven., Huntington, Jan. 17, 0, 0, 2
Cox Landing Elementary, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage, Jan. 23, 0, 0, 2
Family Dollar No. 1448, 290 East Main St., Milton, Jan. 23, 0, 0, 1
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3713, 970 Mall Road, Barboursville, Jan. 22, 0, 0, 1
No violations found
Charlie Graingers, 300A 8th St., Huntington, Jan. 17, 0, 0, 0
Godfathers Pizza, 2634 US Route 60, Ona, Jan. 23, 0, 0, 0
Kim’s Kids Child Care, 686 Musgrave Court, Barboursville, Jan. 22, 0, 0, 0
Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington, Jan. 22, 0, 0, 0
McDonalds, 2106 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 21, 0, 0, 0
Facing Hunger Foodbank, 1327 7th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 23, 0, 0, 0
Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Enterprise Child Development Center, 2021 West 5th Ave., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, 833B Third Ave., Huntington, Jan. 24, 0, 0, 0
Alley Cat II, 733 Washington Ave., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 0
26th Street Drinkery, 40 26th St., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 0
Moonlight Cookies, 210 11th St. No. 8, Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 0
Go Mart No. 104, 2207 5th St., Huntington, Jan. 25, 0, 0, 0