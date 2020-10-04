Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Outback Steakhouse, 3417 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 1.
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Barboursville, 5350 Route 60 East, Huntington, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Bob Evans Restaurant, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0.
Olive Garden, 12 Mall Road, Barboursville, Sept. 15, 0, 0, 0.
Shape Shop (Mobile), 706 Central Ave., Charleston, Sept. 22, 0, 0, 0.