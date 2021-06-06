Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Environmental then Inspection Reports.
Priority ViolationsParamount Senior Living at Cabell Midland (Meadows House), 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, May 18, 2, 2, 1.
Davis Creek Elementary, 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville, May 19, 1, 0, 1.
PRIORITY FOUNDATION
VIOLATIONS
Bob Evans Restaurant, 301 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 19, 0, 2, 0.
Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, 102 Weatherholt Drive, Ona, May 18, 0, 1, 4.
CORE VIOLATIONS
Milton Middle School (Cafeteria), 1 Panther Trail, Milton, May 20, 0, 0, 3.
Arby’s #6774, 4905 US Route 60 East, Huntington, May 19, 0, 0, 2.
Panera Bread, 905 Ring Road, Barboursville, May 18, 0, 0, 1.
Sheetz (Deli), 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 20, 0, 0, 1.
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Sheetz, 4 Mall Road, Barboursville, May 20, 0, 0, 0.