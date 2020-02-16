Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ Diner, 2134 5th Street Road, Huntington, Feb. 7, 3, 0, 3
Huntington Ale House, 1318 4th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 6, 2, 0, 5
Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 4, 1, 2, 7
US Gas & Food Retail, 6202 Pea Ridge, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 1, 0, 3
Little General Store, 3498 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 5, 1, 0, 1
PRIORITY FOUNDATION VIOLATIONS
Clark’s Pump n Shop, 6067 Ohio River Road, Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 1, 3
CORE VIOLATIONS
Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, 210 11th St. No. 2, Huntington, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 3
Morrison’s Market Deli, 5197 Route 10, Barboursville, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 3
Dollar General No. 916, 19 Perry Morris Square, Milton, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 2
Gina’s Lounge, 5984 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 2
Edible Arrangements, 16 Pullman Square, Huntington, Feb. 4, 0, 0, 1
Salt Rock CCCSO, 5490 Route 10, Salt Rock, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 1
Prestera Center’s Mary Woelfel, 921 23rd St., Huntington, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 1
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 536 Kinetic Drive, Huntington, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 1
Pea Ridge Daycare Inc. No. 2, 6208 Rosalind Road, Huntington, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 1
Mimosa Manor, 1424 6th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 1
Delta Hotels by Marriott Huntington Mall, 3551 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 1
Lady Godivas, 3663 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 1
Bridget’s, 6230 Davis Circle, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 1
Smoketime Sam’s No. 4, 4231 Hughes Branch, Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 1
Joli’s on 60, 3442 US Route 60, Huntington, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 1
NO VIOLATIONS FOUND
Salvation Army, 1235 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 3, 0, 0, 0
Surin of Thailand, 912 Third Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 4, 0, 0, 0
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, 833B Third Avenue, Huntington, Feb. 4, 0, 0, 0
Salt Rock Elementary, 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 0
Rio Grande No. 15, 2595 5th Ave., Huntington, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 0
Pizza Hut, 1540 3rd Ave., Huntington, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 0
Hospice House of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, Feb. 7, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium (Growler Station), 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 0
Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 6, 0, 0, 0
Tobacco Barn Inc., 500 East Main Street, Milton, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 0
Joe Muggs, 120 Mall Road, Barboursville, Feb. 4, 0, 0, 0
Par Mar Store No. 54, 1000 East Main Street, Milton, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 0
Go-Mart No. 55, 323 Summers Addition, Milton, Feb. 5, 0, 0, 0
Nawlins Street #1, 6016 US Route 60, Barboursville, Feb. 8, 0, 0, 0