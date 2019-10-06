Here are restaurant inspections recently performed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The list is sorted by violations. The restaurant is listed first, followed by its address, then priority violations, priority foundation violations, core violations and no violations.
Priority violations include items with a quantifiable measure to show control of hazards such as cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. These items are associated with foodborne illness
Priority foundation violations include personnel training, necessary equipment, record keeping and labeling.
Core violations include general sanitation, operating procedures and general maintenance.
For more information on the violations, visit cabellhealth.org. Click on Services, then Environmental Services then Inspection Reports.
Priority violations
Camden Corner Market, 3002 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Sept. 18, 4, 0, 7.
West Tenampa, 1360 Madison Ave., Huntington, Sept. 11, 2, 1, 3.
Red Lobster, 200 10th St., Huntington, Sept. 18, 2, 0, 1.
Cam’s Ham, 809 1st St., Huntington, Sept. 11, 1, 0, 2.
West Tenampa, 1360 Madison Ave., Huntington, Sept. 23, 1, 0, 0.
Child Development Academy, 520 22nd St., Huntington, Sept. 25, 1, 0, 0.
Priority foundation violations
Dollar Tree No. 3994, 2957 5th Ave. Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 2, 5.
Fly In Café, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 2, 3.
Guyandotte Elementary, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 25, 0, 2, 1.
Paradise Donuts, 5222 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 1, 7.
Core violations
Dairy Queen, 2660 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 6.
Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 6.
Speedway No. 9772, 826 8th St., Huntington, Sept. 25, 0, 0, 5.
Little Caesars, 2889 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 4.
Dunkin Donuts, 1909 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 4.
Papa Johns, 1525 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 4.
Zip Zone Express Subway No. 63649, 3096 16th St. Road, Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 3.
Burger King, 2023 5th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 28, 0, 0, 3.
Z Brick Oven Pizza, 1037 7th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 25, 0, 0, 2.
Valley Choice, 4642 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 2.
Stogies, 3477 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 2.
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, 833B 3rd Ave., Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 2.
Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Sept. 18, 0, 0, 2.
JB Gentleman’s Club, 3330 US Route 60, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 1.
No violations found
Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd Street, Huntington, Sept. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Same Old Place, 3037 Route 60, Ona, Sept. 24, 0, 0, 0.
Our Lady of Fatima School, 535 Norway Ave. Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Java Joe’s, 3677 US Route 60 East No. 3, Barboursville, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Red Lobster (Follow Up), 200 10th St., Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Camden Corner Market (Follow Up), 3002 Piedmont Road, Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Dovels Grocery (Deli), 526 30th St., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Dovels Grocery, 526 30th St., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
BcMcGinnis Boys & Girls Club, 520 Everett St., Huntington, Sept. 23, 0, 0, 0.
Marie Redd Senior Life Community Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Westmoreland Nutrition, 3609 Hughes St. Rear, Huntington, Sept. 27, 0, 0, 0.
Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave., Huntington, Sept. 26, 0, 0, 0.
Coal Miner’s Lounge, 1544 US Route 60, Milton, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Fins DBA Sharkey’s, 410 10th St., Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Brickyard, 6007 US Route 60 No. 300, Barboursville, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0.
The Lighthouse, 119 Bridge St., Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0.
My Other Wife’s Club, 907 9th St. West, Huntington, Sept. 21, 0, 0, 0.
Huntington East Middle, No. 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, Sept. 19, 0, 0, 0.
Huntington High Pro Start, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, Sept. 18, 0, 0, 0.